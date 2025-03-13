Pedri News: MOTM performance

Pedri registered one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 victory against Benfica.

Pedri was a midfield maestro for Barcelona as they took down Benfica 3-1 on Tuesday. In 90 minutes played, the Spanish midfielder created the most chances in the matches with three, had the most tackles in the match with five, completed his only long ball pass, and won seven of his 11 duels. Pedri was awarded MOTM for both legs against Benfica, and Barcelona will need their superstar midfielder to be sharp once again this Sunday against Atletico Madrid.