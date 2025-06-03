Fantasy Soccer
Pedro de la Vega headshot

Pedro de la Vega News: Assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

de la Vega assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Minnesota United.

de la Vega pulled the ball back form the end-line to fire a pass into the box and setup Seattle's opening goal Sunday, though they were outlasted by Minnesota in a 3-2 defeat. The forward was limited to just 60 minutes in this appearance, continuing the trend that has not seen him play past the 76-minute mark in any of his 14 appearances (eight starts) this season.

Pedro de la Vega
Seattle Sounders FC
