Pedro de la Vega News: Assists in defeat

de la Vega assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Minnesota United.

de la Vega pulled the ball back form the end-line to fire a pass into the box and setup Seattle's opening goal Sunday, though they were outlasted by Minnesota in a 3-2 defeat. The forward was limited to just 60 minutes in this appearance, continuing the trend that has not seen him play past the 76-minute mark in any of his 14 appearances (eight starts) this season.