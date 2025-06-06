Menu
Pedro Lima headshot

Pedro Lima News: Three appearances all season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Lima started in one of his three appearances in the Premier League.

Lima signed with Wolves in July and was never expected to have much of a role with the first team this season, only squeezing out a mere three appearances for 70 minutes of play. He will likely be set for another season with the youth teams, but will hope to see his role grow gradually over the next few campaigns, still only 18 years of age.

Pedro Lima
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
