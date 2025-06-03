Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Vite headshot

Pedro Vite Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Vite has been called up by Ecuador for the World Cup Qualification South America games against Brazil and Peru on June 6 and June 11, respectively.

Vite has been an regular starter in the midfield for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore force a change in the starting XI, with J.C. Ngando likely getting a larger role in the midfield on Sunday.

Pedro Vite
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now