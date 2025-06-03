Pedro Vite Injury: Heading out with NT

Vite has been called up by Ecuador for the World Cup Qualification South America games against Brazil and Peru on June 6 and June 11, respectively.

Vite has been an regular starter in the midfield for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore force a change in the starting XI, with J.C. Ngando likely getting a larger role in the midfield on Sunday.