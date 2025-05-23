Pepe Reina News: Sent off in final game
Reina had two saves, allowed one goal and was expelled late in the first half in Friday's match versus Como, the last one before retiring.
Reina had a bitter send-off as he conceded on a header on a corner kick and was red-carded for clipping an opponent outside the box. He wraps up his 25-year career having appeared 12 times this season, as he was a part-time starter before January, allowing 14 goals, making 28 saves and keeping two clean sheets. He played for Liverpool, Napoli, Lazio, and Villarreal, among other sides.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now