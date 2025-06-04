Petar Sucic News: Heads to Inter

Sucic has agreed to a long-term contract with Inter upon coming in from Dinamo Zagreb.

Sucic broke out in the last couple of seasons, although the last one was cut short by a foot injury. He notched seven goals and three assists in 32 appearances, hitting the net twice in two Champions League fixtures. He'll begin as one of the main deputies in the midfield behind a few veterans and will look to work his way up the ladder as the campaign progresses.