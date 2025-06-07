Philipp Schulze News: Makes loan permanent
Schulze has permanently joined Verl from Wolfsburg, according to his former club.
Schulze was on loan this season with Verl and will now join permanently after a season with the club. He would appear in 42 games last season, shaping out a starting role and likely leading to his move to the club. He had yet to appear with Wolfsburg, so this move makes sense for both parties.
Philipp Schulze
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now