Philipp Treu News: Two assists from wing-back
Treu assisted twice in 33 starts in the Bundesliga, also creating 22 chances.
Treu was a consistent starter at left wing-back and provided a pair of assists in a massive role. He could have had so much more with a better striker to finish some of the chances he created. St. Pauli struggle to get on the ball or get forward which means Treu needs to be extremely efficient to have any chance for goal contributions.
