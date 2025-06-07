Pica News: Influential on defensive end

Pica appeared in nine matches, including five starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 season.

Pica saw limited opportunities in his debut campaign with the club, but he made his intentions clear with a total of nine tackles (seven won), nine interceptions, 24 clearances and six blocks. He also managed to register four shots, including one on target. Based on the sample, it seems that he is ready to handle a larger role but until then, he has shown able to make good use of his time on the pitch.