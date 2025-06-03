Pierre Lees-Melou News: Midfield maestro in Brest

Lees-Melou appeared in 28 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Lees-Melou's vision and passing range orchestrated Brest's midfield play upon his return from a lower leg injury that sidelined him early in the season. His failed transfer out of Brest also slowed down his reintegration into the squad, but his ability to control the tempo and distribute the ball effectively became vital once he returned, changing the dynamics of the lineup. Lees-Melou's leadership and experience were invaluable throughout the campaign when available, although he faced a setback from his injury in November. He couldn't set new career highs this season, but there is no doubt that with a full preparation he will again be a key player in Brest's midfield next season.