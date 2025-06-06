Pierrick Capelle Injury: Limited role as veteran

Capelle made 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, starting three matches and totaling 475 minutes without registering a goal or assist.

Capelle's involvement was primarily as a substitute, reflecting a transitional phase in his career after a decade in Angers as a regular starter. Despite limited minutes, he maintained a commendable work rate, averaging 1.5 tackles per appearance. His experience and leadership remained valuable assets in the locker room, even as his on-field contributions diminished. For that reason, the club announced that they are currently discussing with the player, who surpassed 300 games with the club this season, to extend his contract for some more time with the SCO.