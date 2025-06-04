Piotr Zielinski News: DNP versus PSG
Zielinski (thigh) didn't play in Saturday's 5-0 loss to PSG.
Zielinski returned from a brief absence but didn't come off the bench as he normally does. He had a fairly challenging first season at Inter, playing less than during his time at Napoli due to the competition and a pair of injuries. He tallied two goals, three assists, 27 shots (seven on target) and 36 chances created in 36 appearances, making just 14 starts.
