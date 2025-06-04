Fantasy Soccer
Presnel Kimpembe headshot

Presnel Kimpembe News: Nearly phased out of team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Kimpembe appeared twice for 21 minutes of play in Ligue 1.

Kimpembe has watched his career spiral over the past few seasons after suffering a torn Achilles. He would take nearly two years off recovering from the injury, which appeared to have a major effect on his situation at the club, going from an everyday starter to not having a role in the team. It is unknown if he will be able to regain a spot in the team over the last season of his contract, likely only earning a rotational role even if he can get back up to his previous levels.

Presnel Kimpembe
Paris Saint-Germain
