Presnel Kimpembe News: Nearly phased out of team

Kimpembe appeared twice for 21 minutes of play in Ligue 1.

Kimpembe has watched his career spiral over the past few seasons after suffering a torn Achilles. He would take nearly two years off recovering from the injury, which appeared to have a major effect on his situation at the club, going from an everyday starter to not having a role in the team. It is unknown if he will be able to regain a spot in the team over the last season of his contract, likely only earning a rotational role even if he can get back up to his previous levels.