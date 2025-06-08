Menu
Rafael Navarro News: Scores own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Navarro took four shots (one on goal), crossed twice inaccurately and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Austin.

Navarro led Colorado with four shots, but scored an own goal in the 66th minute to put the game out of reach for Colorado. The forward hasn't scored since April 20th with Saturday marking his first start since early May following a three match absence due to an ankle injury.

