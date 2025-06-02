Rafael News: Allows two in loss
Rafael made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against LA Galaxy.
Rafael got beaten once each half but couldn't do much to prevent either goal. The goalkeeper at least made some tough interventions to salvage some fantasy value but his overall numbers for the season (just three clean sheets and 25 goals allowed over 17 starts) still make him look like a player to be avoided on fantasy teams.
