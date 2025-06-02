Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael headshot

Rafael News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Rafael made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against LA Galaxy.

Rafael got beaten once each half but couldn't do much to prevent either goal. The goalkeeper at least made some tough interventions to salvage some fantasy value but his overall numbers for the season (just three clean sheets and 25 goals allowed over 17 starts) still make him look like a player to be avoided on fantasy teams.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now