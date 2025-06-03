Fantasy Soccer
Raheem Sterling headshot

Raheem Sterling News: Struggles in depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Sterling provided a pair of assists in 17 appearances (seven starts) in the Premier League.

Sterling joined Arsenal as a depth option for the attack after a decent season with Chelsea. He didn't really live up to the expectations, even with a plethora of injuries in the attack. He's now likely to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan, but it's unlikely he plays any role there either.

Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
