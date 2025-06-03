Raheem Sterling News: Struggles in depth role
Sterling provided a pair of assists in 17 appearances (seven starts) in the Premier League.
Sterling joined Arsenal as a depth option for the attack after a decent season with Chelsea. He didn't really live up to the expectations, even with a plethora of injuries in the attack. He's now likely to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan, but it's unlikely he plays any role there either.
