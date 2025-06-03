Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ralph Orquin headshot

Ralph Orquin News: Leaving Bravos after loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Orquin will return to Club America with his loan to FC Juarez ending in the Clausura 2025 tournament, the club announced Saturday.

Orquin was a huge revelation for the border city team, who gave him his first top-division opportunity in March 2024, and from then on he made 44 consecutive Liga MX starts. Over that period, the left-back delivered five assists while averaging 0.3 shots, 2.2 crosses (0.4 accurate), 1.3 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game. He could now be a useful asset for America, although he would see increased competition for the spot on a roster that currently includes Cristian Borja and Cristian Calderon.

Ralph Orquin
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now