Ralph Orquin News: Leaving Bravos after loan

Orquin will return to Club America with his loan to FC Juarez ending in the Clausura 2025 tournament, the club announced Saturday.

Orquin was a huge revelation for the border city team, who gave him his first top-division opportunity in March 2024, and from then on he made 44 consecutive Liga MX starts. Over that period, the left-back delivered five assists while averaging 0.3 shots, 2.2 crosses (0.4 accurate), 1.3 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game. He could now be a useful asset for America, although he would see increased competition for the spot on a roster that currently includes Cristian Borja and Cristian Calderon.