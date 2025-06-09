Ralph Priso News: Key assist in win

Priso assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Priso supplied a key assist Sunday to setup a second half Vancouver goal as they ran roughshod over Seattle in a 3-0 victory. The assist marked the second of the season and a new career best in a single MLS season for the midfielder. In addition to his goal contribution, Priso contributed two tackles (one won), one clearance, one interception and one block to Vancouver's clean sheet effort during his 90 minutes of play.