Ramon Sosa News: Debut season as a sub

Sosa played in 19 games for Nottingham Forest with only one start. He scored one goal from 11 shots and created eight chances.

Sosa joined Nottingham Forest and played as a second-string option for Callum Hudson-Odoi. He played 281 minutes in 19 appearances and only one start. His start came in the 2-0 victory at Goodison Park, where he took three shots, getting two on target. Outside his start, his longest appearance was for 31 minutes against Brighton. His six longest appearances in the Premier League came in away matches. His longest home appearance was against Newcastle for 16 minutes. Sosa created two chances on three occasions and created one chance on two other occasions.