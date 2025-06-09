Raphinha News: Completes top European season

Raphinha started in 32 of his 36 appearances while recording 18 goals on 114 shots and nine assists on 91 chances created in La Liga.

Raphinha just completed a season that could earn him a Ballon d'Or, finishing third in La Liga in goal contributions with 27, only behind Kylian Mbappe and teammate Robert Lewandowski. That said, he would follow this up with an exceptional UCL run, bagging 21 goal contributions to bring him to 48 goal contributions between UCL and league play this campaign. This is easily the best season of his career, and it looks likely to continue into the next campaign as he and Lamine Yamal make up an exceptional duo in the attack.