Raul Jimenez News: Consistent attacking threat

Jimenez finished with 13 goals and three assists from 98 shots (34 on target) and 25 chances created after 41 games played (30 starts) over the 2024/25 season.

Jimenez regained the starting spot he had previously lost to Rodrigo Muniz and stood out as Fulham's top scorer during the last campaign. The Mexican reached a double-digit PL goals tally for the third time, which could've been even better as he also missed some clear chances. His resurgence has been exponential since recovering from a serious head injury he suffered in 2020, and he's now projected to stay with the London side for another year. Despite being a 34-year-old veteran, his finishing ability and exceptional penalty-taking technique should make him a reliable attacker if he retains a regular role in the future.