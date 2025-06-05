Menu
Raul Jimenez headshot

Raul Jimenez News: Consistent attacking threat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Jimenez finished with 13 goals and three assists from 98 shots (34 on target) and 25 chances created after 41 games played (30 starts) over the 2024/25 season.

Jimenez regained the starting spot he had previously lost to Rodrigo Muniz and stood out as Fulham's top scorer during the last campaign. The Mexican reached a double-digit PL goals tally for the third time, which could've been even better as he also missed some clear chances. His resurgence has been exponential since recovering from a serious head injury he suffered in 2020, and he's now projected to stay with the London side for another year. Despite being a 34-year-old veteran, his finishing ability and exceptional penalty-taking technique should make him a reliable attacker if he retains a regular role in the future.

Raul Jimenez
Fulham
More Stats & News
