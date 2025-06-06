Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Misses one game all season

Ait-Nouri started in all 37 of his appearances while recording four goals on 36 shots and seven assists on 46 chances created in the Premier League.

Air-Nouri was already breaking on the scene last season and one-upped that with his performance this campaign, seeing his second straight season as a regular starter. This would lead him to 11 goal contributions this campaign, showing a great two-way display from his role on the left flank. He is a player who holds value on both sides of the pitch and now appears to be set for a higher-level club, with the likes of Manchester City bidding for his services and seeming likely to get the deal done soon and sign the 24-year-old.