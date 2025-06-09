Menu
Rayan Ait-Nouri headshot

Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Signs with Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 9, 2025 at 11:12am

Ait-Nouri has completed a transfer to Manchester City from Wolves.

Ait-Nouri has long been linked to a move to Manchester City, and the deal has finally gone through after he passed his medical. This comes after the defender started in all 37 of his appearances with Wolves last campaign, notching 11 goal contributions from the left flank. He is City's first signing of the summer and is likely to secure minutes immediately. However, this could force some changes in the squad, with Josko Gvardiol possibly moving centrally while Nico O'Reilly, Nathan Ake and Ait-Nouri battle for time on the left side of the defense.

Manchester City
