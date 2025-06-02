Rayan Bamba News: Returns, extends contract

Bamba has returned to Rennes from his loan with Concarneau and has also inked a two-year extension, accoridng to his club.

Bamba is back with his parent club after a successful loan spell away for the season. He would bag one goal and provide four assists with Concarneau while also being named to the National League Team of the Season. This was enough to earn him an extension with his parent club, hopeful for more time with the first team in the future.