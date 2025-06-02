Rayan Cherki News: Breakout season with Lyon

Cherki had a standout 2024-25 season, recording 12 goals and 19 assists across all competitions for Lyon in 42 appearances.

Cherki emerged as a central figure in Lyon's attack, leading the team in both goals and assists. His creativity and technical skills were pivotal in the team's offensive strategies. He set new career highs in league play with eight goals, 11 assists, 75 chances created, 118 crosses and 98 corners. This breakout season has attracted interest from top European clubs, signaling a potential transfer, with Manchester City being the closest so far to sign him, with coach Pep Guardiola wanting to replace Kevin De Bruyne with the newly French international who will probably see his first senior appearance during the Final Four after being called for the first time by Didier Deschamps.