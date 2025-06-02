Rico Lewis News: Minutes starting to ramp up

Lewis started in 21 of his 28 appearances this season while notching one goal on 10 shots and two assists on seven chances created to go along with 13 interceptions, 30 tackles and 40 clearances.

Lewis has continued to see his role grow over the past few years with City, marking his career-high in appearances with the first team with 28. However, he would still split time with Matheus Nunes for more of a rotational role, managing a few goal contributions early in the season when he was the primary starter. He will hope to continue to see this role grow, but continues to see competition for the role, with nothing guaranteed moving forward. He still has a few years left on his contract and should continue in at least a rotational role, just looking to make that jump to a for-sure starting spot.