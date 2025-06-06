Robert Navarro News: Limited impact in debut season
Navarro recorded one goal across 23 appearances (15 starts) in LaLiga.
Navarro was a depth option in a number of roles in the attacking midfield for Mallorca this season, but he failed to make much of an impact from a fantasy perspective. He should continue to be a reliable option as an attacking midfielder or winger for next season, but he won't contribute much from a fantasy perspective if he's unable to secure a starting role.
