Robert Voloder Injury: Underwent surgery

Voloder's injury turned out to be more serious as he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a fractured left clavicle. He will be a big loss for the back line, having recording 10 starts in 11 appearances, totaling 20 interceptions and 61 clearances. His absence will open the opportunity for Joaquin to get more start at center back for Kansas City.