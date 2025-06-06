Roberto Fernandez News: Heads back to Portugal

Fernandez is going back to his parent club Braga after ending his half-season loan spell with Espanyol, the club announced. During the 2024-25 season, he featured in 19 games and scored six goals.

Fernandez had a brilliant loan spell during the second half of the 2024-25 season with Espanyol, scoring six goals in 19 appearances for the Catalan club. He also contributed 26 clearances defensively, which is a solid stat for a forward. Fernandez is now returning to his parent club Braga in Portugal ahead of next season.