Robin Lod News: Two goal contributions

Lod scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Lod's nimble footwork opened the passing lane to create Minnesota's opening goal Sunday before he converted a penalty just three minutes later during Minnesota's 3-2 victory over Seattle. In addition to his attacking contributions, the midfielder contributed three clearances and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Through 16 appearances (14 starts), Lod has scored twice and assisted once, putting him well behind his pace of the 20 goal contributions (seven goals, 13 assists) he registered over 35 appearances (31 starts) for Minnesota in 2024.