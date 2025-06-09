Rodrigo Gomes News: 800 minutes in debut season

Gomes started in seven of his 25 appearances while notching two goals on seven shots in the Premier League.

Gomes saw much of his first season with Wolves in a rotational role, only starting in a few appearances while earning just under 800 minutes of play. That said, most of his starting time would come in the first half of the season, struggling to see much time after an injury absence in February. His main goal during the offseason will be to work into a bigger role and see an upgrade in minutes, as more time should lead to more than two goals for the attacker.