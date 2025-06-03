Romain Del Castillo News: Gradually loses starting role

Del Castillo featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Del Castillo's creativity and vision were instrumental in Brest's attacking play at the start of the season when he found five goal contributions in his first 10 appearances in the campaign. His ability to unlock defenses and contribute to goals made him a key offensive asset before gradually losing his starting role in the frontline. Del Castillo still has two years on his contract, and there is no doubt that he will remain a key player for the Brestois next season, either as a starter in the frontline or a supersub.