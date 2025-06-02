Romain Esse News: Two goal contributions off bench
Esse scored and assisted in the back half of the season after being signed in the January transfer window.
Esse was seen as one of the more promising midfielders in the Championship and Palace wasted no time in signing him from Millwall. He didn't immediately take a huge role in the team, but he did make seven appearances in the back half of the season, adding a pair of goal contributions.
