Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romain Esse headshot

Romain Esse News: Two goal contributions off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Esse scored and assisted in the back half of the season after being signed in the January transfer window.

Esse was seen as one of the more promising midfielders in the Championship and Palace wasted no time in signing him from Millwall. He didn't immediately take a huge role in the team, but he did make seven appearances in the back half of the season, adding a pair of goal contributions.

Romain Esse
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now