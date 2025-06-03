Romain Faivre Injury: Disappointing season in Brest

Faivre appeared in 32 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Faivre's technical skills and versatility allowed him to impact games from various attacking positions, but his overall season has been disappointing when looking at his talent and potential. His ability to create and finish chances added depth to Brest's offensive options on too few occasions since he started only half of his appearances and often showed a bad attitude and suffisance during games. He is now heading back to Bournemouth after his loan spell with Brest.