Romelle Donovan News: Signs permanently with Brentford

Donovan has signed a permanent deal with Brentford from Birmingham City, accoridng to his new club.

Donovan has joined the Bees permanently after spending the second half of last season on loan with their second team. He appears to be a player of the future after signing a long five-year contract, holding an option for a further season. He provided 11 goals and 10 assists in 15 appearances with the second team and will hope that success can translate to the first team, as he is supposed to be called up for the 2025/26 season.