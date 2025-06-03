Fantasy Soccer
Romeo Lavia headshot

Romeo Lavia News: Promising season despite injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Lavia recorded 11 starts in 16 Premier League appearances during the 2024/25 season.

Despite missing over 15+ Premier League matches due to injury, there is promising signs for Lavia as a future starter for Chelsea. He managed to make the starting XI in 68 percent of the games featured in, producing where he can as he averaged about 2.4 tackles per 90 minutes of play. As long as the midfielder can stay healthy consistently throughout a campaign, he will be able to be a pivotal player in the Blue's defensive midfield in the future.

Romeo Lavia
Chelsea
