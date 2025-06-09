Rominigue Kouame Injury: Forced off injured

Kouame (undisclosed) was forced off injured early in Saturday's 7-1 victory over D.C. United after providing a secondary assist.

Kouame provided a secondary assist and made one interception before being forced off in the 12th minute of Saturday's huge win against D.C. United due to an injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of that injury and whether he has to miss some time. This is a big blow for the Fire since he was a growing starter in the midfield and they will need to make changes for their next contest against Nashville on Saturday if Kouame misses out, with Mauricio Pineda likely starting in the double pivot for that game.