Ronald Araujo News: Season take hit due to injury

Araujo started in 11 of his 12 appearances while notching one goal on four shots and one assist on four chances created in La Liga.

Aruajo saw his season hindered from the start after suffering a hamstring injury, not seeing the field until January. He would then rotate between the bench and the starting XI the rest of the season, struggling to build a true role behind Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi. His spot with the club heading into next season is now in question for the defender, as the club may view an option to see the defender leave the club if he can't prove he is an everyday starter.