Ruben Aguilar headshot

Ruben Aguilar News: Three goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Aguilar scored once and assisted twice in 16 appearances (13 starts) in Ligue 1.

Aguilar put together three goal contributions during his second season with Lens, a similar return to his first. This campaign was more efficient though, as the defender produced one fewer goal contributions in 800 fewer minutes. The reduced role was largely due to injury, as he started and finished the season as the starting option.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
