Ruben Dias News: Holds down center of defense

Dias started in 25 of his 27 appearances while registering 17 tackles, 20 interceptions and 70 clearances in the Premier League.

Dias saw a fifth straight season starting in the middle of the defense this campaign, the lead central defender for the club. He was once again only used on the defensive side of the field, not pushing further than midfield in most instances, not seeing a single goal contribution, and only registering 21 shots. He seems to be one of the few players not on the chopping block this season and should be expected to hold a starting role in the penultimate year of his contract.