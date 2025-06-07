Ryan Yates News: Consistent part of Forest squad

Yates started 18 games of the 35 he played in for Nottingham Forest, with two goals and one assist from 33 shots or 18 chances created.

Yates matched his 35 Premier League games played in the 2023/24 season when Nottingham Forest were first promoted. He started in 18 of these games, but did score two goals this season. Both of his goals came in away matches against Newcastle and Leicester. Between the end of September and the middle of December, he started 11 games in a row and outside of this run, he started no more than two games in a row. His only assist of the season came in a crucial 1-0 victory against Manchester United, which helped Forest secure European football for next season. Yates faced strong competition in midfield from Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez.