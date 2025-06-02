Saba Lobzhanidze News: Takes two shots

Lobzhanidze registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Lobzhanidze wasn't able to make it a third straight match with an assist Saturday, as he would go without an assist or even a chance created in the loss. However, he did continue in a starting role for a third straight game, now starting in 13 of his 17 appearances after a few games out of favor.