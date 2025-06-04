Salis Abdul Samed News: Returns to parent club

Samed is returning to his parent club Lens after his loan spell in Sunderland, the club announced.

Samed appeared in only 11 games during his loan spell in Sunderland, making only three starts, but was a key person in the dressing room who contributed to the club's promotion to the Premier League. He is now heading back to his parent club Lens, where he still has three years left on his contract. He could play a role next season depending on whether new coach Pierre Sage wants to count on him or not.