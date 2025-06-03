Sam Adekugbe Injury: Heading out with NT
Adekugbe has been called up by Canada for the friendly games against Ukraine and Ivory Coast on June 7 and June 11, respectively.
Adekugbe has been mainly a bench option at left-back for Vancouver this season but he will miss Sunday's match against Seattle due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.
