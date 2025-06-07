Sam Rogers News: On bench Saturday

Rogers (upper body) is on the bench for Saturday's trip to D.C. United.

Rogers could see a few minutes as a substitute before being back in contention for a starting spot, with Omar Gonzalez taking his place as Jack Elliot's center-back partner in the weekend game. Prior to the injury, Rogers was averaging 4.8 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per match, although he had yet to earn a clean sheet.