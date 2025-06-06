Samu Costa News: Sets new career-high mark in starts

Costa started in 31 of his 32 appearances in the 2024/25 Liga season, tallying two assists, 88 tackles, 82 clearances and 33 interceptions.

Costa was often one of the first names in Mallorca's team sheet throughout the season, and the six times he didn't play were either due to suspensions or injuries. He didn't deliver a lot of fantasy upside due to the defensive nature of his role in midfield, but Costa was a reliable presence in the middle of the park for Mallorca and should remain a regular in 2025/26 if he stays with the team past the summer transfer window.