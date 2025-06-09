Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: Emerging attacker in Strasbourg

Amo‑Ameyaw played 9 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Amo-Ameyaw showcased his versatility and composure across the front line, offering both scoring and creative output with two goals and five chances created in 9 appearances. His direct dribbling and ability to find pockets of space caused consistent problems for opposing defenses during his 319 minutes on the pitch with the Racing. With continued development, he could become a regular focal point in Strasbourg's attack.