Fantasy Soccer
Sander Berge News: Silent work in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Berge recorded 59 tackles, 43 clearances, 23 interceptions and 20 chances created over 34 matches (28 starts) in the 2024/25 season.

Berge was involved in most games when fit, but he didn't make any goal contributions, being more of a ball retriever in his first campaign for Fulham. The Norway international made 15 consecutive starts before dropping to a bench spot for the season finale. While he can continue to help the team if he stays on the roster, the current formation makes him unappealing in terms of offensive production, especially with his midfield partners Andreas Pereira and Sasa Lukic offering higher upside through set pieces.

