Santi Bueno News: Falls out of favor to end season

Buneo started in 18 of his 29 appearances in the Premier League.

Bueno started for the club for much of the early parts of the season but would drop to the bench later in the season after the addition of Emmanuel Agbadou, seeing far less time after the start of March. He is on contract until 2028 and will look to bid for more minutes again next season after starting this campaign in a starting role, having a solid chance of earning the role back if the club remains with a three-back next campaign.