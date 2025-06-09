Santiago Moreno News: Earns assist

Moreno assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Moreno would see a late assist Sunday, which led to the club's win, finding David Ayala in the 92nd minute. This is his second goal contribution in their past five games, as he also scored a goal two games ago. He now has four goals and three assists in 15 appearances (14 starts) this season.